Top Stories: Kim Jong Un Named 'Supreme Leader;' Jobless Claims Rise

Kim Jong Un Named 'Supreme Leader;' Jobless Claims Rise
-- Kim Jong Un Declared To Be 'Supreme Leader' Of North Korea.
-- Report: Criminal Charges Being Prepared Against BP For Gulf Oil Spill.
-- In Syria: Videos Belie Monitor's Comment About 'Nothing Frightening'.
-- Jobless Claims Rise By 15,000.
-- Siku Is So Cute! Little Polar Bear Is New Video Star.
-- "Weapons Sales To Iraq Move Ahead Despite U.S. Worries." (The New York Times)
-- Air Strike By Turkish Warplanes Kills 35 Near Kurdish Village. (BBC News)
-- China's Alibaba E-commerce Company "Hires U.S. Lobbying Firm As It Eyes Yahoo." (Reuters)
-- "Government To Pay Family $17.8 Million For Military Jet Crash." (The Associated Press)
