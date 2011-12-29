Cities Enlist New Slogans To Enhance Their Image

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You heard Sonari mention Chrysler's new slogan: Imported from Detroit. Slogans are our last word in business today, because a slogan can do a lot for a company - or for a city, for that matter.

Just think of what the I Love New York slogan did for the Big Apple. This year, several cities announced new slogans to try and enhance their images. Buffalo came up with: Buffalo for Real.

INSKEEP: Chicago is branding itself Second to None.

WERTHEIMER: Colorado Springs decided on Live it Up.

INSKEEP: And now, in a few days, Morrow, Georgia will roll out its new city motto: Come to Morrow, Today.

MIKE SAKOWITZ-TWOMEY: I liked it immediately. I like the simplicity of it.

WERTHEIMER: Mike Sakowitz-Twomey is president of the Morrow Business and Tourism Association.

SAKOWITZ-TWOMEY: Now, is it very original? You know, since I grew up here, I've heard this for years. You know, why don't you come on - come to Morrow. You know?

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

SAKOWITZ-TWOMEY: Or they said, no, I want to come today. It's kind of like that, you know, "Who's on First" play on words. So it was not necessarily new to me. But sometimes, something like that, you know, you don't look any further than your own backyard. And it was there all the time. You know, it's been like Patti LaBelle now, you know.

(Singing) You were there all the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: Or it's like Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz," everything I wanted turned out to be at home.

