Siku Is So Cute! Little Polar Bear Is New Video Star

Go ahead. Try not to feel all warm and fuzzy after you watch a video or two of Siku, the month-old polar bear who is quickly becoming an Internet hit.

He's living at a zoo in Denmark and is being hand fed with a bottle because his mother hasn't been able to produce any milk. The zoo has been posting videos and updates on a Facebook page that has quickly attracted more than 20,000 followers.

Siku (the name means "ice" in Greenlandic, according to Der Spiegel) is invoking memories of Knut, the Berlin Zoo polar bear who was an Internet sensation himself before his death last March.

But enough build up. Check out some of the videos:

Siku At 32 Days (posted this week).

Siku, The Adorable Danish Polar Bear (posted Dec. 22).

Siku Being Fed And Sucking His Handler's Finger (Posted Dec. 17).

(Of course, we should remind everyone that hopefully someday Siku will weigh about 1,000 pounds and stand about 10 feet tall when he's on his hind legs.)

