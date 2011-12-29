© 2021
Jobless Claims Rise By 15,000

By Mark Memmott
Published December 29, 2011 at 8:40 AM EST

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits grew by 15,000 last week from the previous week, to 381,000, the Employment and Training Administration just reported. It was the first increase in the past four weeks.

The agency adds, though, that "the 4-week moving average was 375,000, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's revised average of 380,750."

Reuters says that despite last week's rise, "the underlying trend continued to point to improving labor market conditions."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
