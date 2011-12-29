Jobless Claims Rise By 15,000

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits grew by 15,000 last week from the previous week, to 381,000, the Employment and Training Administration just reported. It was the first increase in the past four weeks.

The agency adds, though, that "the 4-week moving average was 375,000, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's revised average of 380,750."

Reuters says that despite last week's rise, "the underlying trend continued to point to improving labor market conditions."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.