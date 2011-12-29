Great Day In South Carolina? Depends Who You Ask

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Is it a great day in South Carolina? That's debatable. Under orders from GOP Governor Nikki Haley, state employees must answer the phone saying: It's a great day in South Carolina. Two Democratic legislators want to ban that cheery mandate. They say no sunny hellos as long as unemployment is more than five percent in the state. The governor maintains it could help change the mood. It's MORNING EDITION.