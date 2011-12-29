© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Great Day In South Carolina? Depends Who You Ask

Published December 29, 2011 at 7:00 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Is it a great day in South Carolina? That's debatable. Under orders from GOP Governor Nikki Haley, state employees must answer the phone saying: It's a great day in South Carolina. Two Democratic legislators want to ban that cheery mandate. They say no sunny hellos as long as unemployment is more than five percent in the state. The governor maintains it could help change the mood. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.