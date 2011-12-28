VIDEO: Monks Brawl With Brooms In Bethlehem's Church Of The Nativity

There was a brawl today inside Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity.

A brawl between, of all things, "dozens of monks feuding over sacred space," The Associated Press says.

The traditional site of Jesus' birth, the church is shared by Roman Catholics, Armenians and Greek Orthodoz parishioners. According to the AP, today's dispute between Greek and Armenian monks began when they accused each other "of encroaching on parts of the church to which they lay claim."

The monks were cleaning the church at the time. One thing led to another and soon brooms were being swung and thrown. Palestinian security forces had to break up the brouhaha. No serious injuries were reported.

This video from ITN News shows what happened.

