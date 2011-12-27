Top Stories: Yemeni Leader May Be Treated In U.S.; Syria Moves Tanks
-- Activists Condemn Syrian Army's 'Show,' Say Tanks Didn't Move Far.
-- Lost Money: $41 Billion In Gift Cards Haven't Been Redeemed Since 2005.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Dozens Of Kmart, Sears Stores To Close." (The Associated Press)
-- "Path Is Cleared For Yemeni Leader To Get Care In U.S." (The New York Times)
-- "No U.S. Troops, But An Army Of Contractors In Iraq." (Morning Edition)
-- "Al-Qaida In Iraq Says It Was Behind Baghdad Blasts" That Killed Scores Last Week. (The Associated Press)
-- South Korean Delegations Return Home After Meeting With Kim Jong Un In Pyongyang. (Yonhap News)
-- Moving Melee Causes Chaos At Packed Mall Of America. (Star Tribune)
