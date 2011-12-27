Top Stories: Yemeni Leader May Be Treated In U.S.; Syria Moves Tanks

Good morning.

If you're just getting into the swing of things after a long Christmas weekend, welcome back. If you're still on vacation, we're jealous.

Our early headlines:

-- Activists Condemn Syrian Army's 'Show,' Say Tanks Didn't Move Far.

-- Lost Money: $41 Billion In Gift Cards Haven't Been Redeemed Since 2005.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Dozens Of Kmart, Sears Stores To Close." (The Associated Press)

-- "Path Is Cleared For Yemeni Leader To Get Care In U.S." (The New York Times)

-- "No U.S. Troops, But An Army Of Contractors In Iraq." (Morning Edition)

-- "Al-Qaida In Iraq Says It Was Behind Baghdad Blasts" That Killed Scores Last Week. (The Associated Press)

-- South Korean Delegations Return Home After Meeting With Kim Jong Un In Pyongyang. (Yonhap News)

-- Moving Melee Causes Chaos At Packed Mall Of America. (Star Tribune)

