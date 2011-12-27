© 2021
Afghan Government Signs Deal With Oil Company

Published December 27, 2011 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with China in Afghanistan.

INSKEEP: Afghanistan's government is signing off on a deal with the Chinese state oil company. China's National Petroleum Corporation would be the first foreign company to produce oil in Afghanistan. The Afghan government says the 25-year-deal could create jobs and help develop oil reserves in the northeastern part of the country.

For China, this agreement could mean a new source of energy. China is already Afghanistan's largest foreign investor, in fact. A few years ago, a Chinese metals company won the rights to develop a giant copper mine in Afghanistan. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.