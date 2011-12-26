© 2021
For Novak Djokovic, A Year To Celebrate In Tennis

By NPR Staff
Published December 26, 2011 at 12:01 AM EST
Novak Djokovic smiles with his U.S. Open trophy atop the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 13, 2011. The Serbian defeated Rafael Nadal to win his first U.S. Open tennis championship and third Grand Slam trophy of 2011.
Novak Djokovic smiles with his U.S. Open trophy atop the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 13, 2011. The Serbian defeated Rafael Nadal to win his first U.S. Open tennis championship and third Grand Slam trophy of 2011.

In 2011, Novak Djokovic had just about the best year a male tennis player has ever had, including wins at three of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

"This is the athlete of the year," says Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated. "This is a brutal, brutal sport. This guy is playing on six continents, every surface....This is one of the all time great years in open tennis history."

This year, Djokovic also kept to a gluten-free diet. Must have been particularly difficult since his family's business is a pizza parlor.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff