Toyota Begins Aqua Sales In Japan

INSKEEP: Toyota began selling its smallest and greenest hybrid car in Japan today. It's known as the Aqua, and it's said to get more than 83.3 miles per gallon - costs around $22,000.

Toyota is looking to fight off competition, notably from Honda's Fit. That vehicle outsold the Prius in Japan during the first six months of the year. The new model Toyota will eventually be sold in the United States under the name the Prius C.