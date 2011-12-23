© 2021
Britain's Prince Philip Is Hospitalized

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 23, 2011 at 4:27 PM EST
(FILES) A file picture taken in June shows Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attending a reception at Buckingham Palace.
After experiencing chest pains, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been hospitalized.

The AP reports:

Prince Philip, 90, was taken from Sandringham, the queen's sprawling estate in rural Norfolk, to the cardiac unit at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge for "precautionary tests," a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said.

She declined to comment further and spoke on customary condition of anonymity. A hospital spokeswoman referred all calls back to the palace.

CNN reports that the royal family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham.

We'll update this story once we know more.

