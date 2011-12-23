Britain's Prince Philip Is Hospitalized

After experiencing chest pains, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been hospitalized.

The AP reports:

Prince Philip, 90, was taken from Sandringham, the queen's sprawling estate in rural Norfolk, to the cardiac unit at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge for "precautionary tests," a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said.

She declined to comment further and spoke on customary condition of anonymity. A hospital spokeswoman referred all calls back to the palace.

CNN reports that the royal family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham.

We'll update this story once we know more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.