Top Stories: Wave Of Bombings In Baghdad, Political Battle Over Tax Cut
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Dozens Killed, Scores Injured In Wave Of Bombings In Baghdad.
-- Third Quarter Growth Estimate Revised Down Again, To 1.8 Percent.
-- U.S. Cites 'Self Defense,' Concedes Poor Coordination In Pakistan Incident.
Other top headlines:
-- "Payroll Tax Cut: Obama Ups Pressure On Boehner." (Politico)
-- "Experts See A False Dawn In Economy's Recent Gains." (The New York Times)
-- "North Korea Awaits Kim Jong Un's Opening Moves." (Morning Edition)
-- "Syrian Forces Pursue Assaults, Arab League Team On The Way." (Reuters)
-- Sixth Person Accuses Former Philadelphia Daily News Sports Columnist Of Sexual Abuse. (Philadelphia Daily News)
