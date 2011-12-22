© 2021
Top Stories: Wave Of Bombings In Baghdad, Political Battle Over Tax Cut

By Mark Memmott
Published December 22, 2011 at 9:05 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Dozens Killed, Scores Injured In Wave Of Bombings In Baghdad.

-- Third Quarter Growth Estimate Revised Down Again, To 1.8 Percent.

-- U.S. Cites 'Self Defense,' Concedes Poor Coordination In Pakistan Incident.

Other top headlines:

-- "Payroll Tax Cut: Obama Ups Pressure On Boehner." (Politico)

-- "Experts See A False Dawn In Economy's Recent Gains." (The New York Times)

-- "North Korea Awaits Kim Jong Un's Opening Moves." (Morning Edition)

-- "Syrian Forces Pursue Assaults, Arab League Team On The Way." (Reuters)

-- Sixth Person Accuses Former Philadelphia Daily News Sports Columnist Of Sexual Abuse. (Philadelphia Daily News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

