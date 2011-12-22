The Chain Gang Of 1974 On World Cafe

The Chain Gang of 1974 is the stage name for DJ Kamtin Mohager, a longtime beat master whose penchant for dance-inducing music and reverence for '80s pop pushed him to create this solo project. Mohager points to a childhood of Persian music, then inspiration by Tears for Fears and Talk Talk, as the muse for his inner rhythms and keen sense of melody. After playing bass on tour with 3OH!3 for a few years, Mohager moved to Los Angeles for a change of scenery — and to write Wayward Fire, his second album.

Wayward Fire goes beyond catchy at times. It's clearly inspired by 30-year-old synth-pop, but has contemporary influences, as well. Mohager describes the result as "all over the place, from a piano ballad to songs that sound like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Primal Scream or Justice." Here, The Chain Gang of 1974 performs on World Cafe.

