North Korea: 'Peculiar Natural Wonders' Reported In Tribute To 'Dear Leader'

As we've reported before, North Korea's state news agency is fond of assigning supernatural occurrences to their Dear Leader. Over the past two days, the news agency has published an array of stories about Kim Jong Il's death. But late yesterday and today, they are revealing that "peculiar natural wonders" occurred just as Kim died.

Here's the news via the Korean News Service in Japan:

"On the morning of Dec. 17 layers of ice were broken on Lake Chon on Mt. Paektu, shaking the lake with big noise.

"The Group for Comprehensive Exploration of Lake Chon on Mt. Paektu said it was the first time that such big noise was heard from the ridge of Janggun Peak and the lake."

Then something even stranger happened:

"At around 8:05 a.m. the sky began turning red with sunrise on the horizon. The peaks looked like a picture for wide and thick glow.

"Kim Jong Il's autographic writings 'Mt. Paektu, holy mountain of revolution. Kim Jong Il' carved on the mountain, in particular, were bright with glow.

"This phenomenon lasted till 5:00 pm."

"Glow was seen atop Jong Il Peak for half an hour from 16:50 on Dec. 19 when the nation was shocked by the news of the leader's demise. This was the first of its kind in dozens of years since the observation of the area was started."

As we've reported, in February the news agency reported a Halo hung around the mountain that coincided with Kim's 69th birthday and in June the country said North Korea was the second happiest country on Earth. China is the first.

