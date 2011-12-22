Need A Hug? Go To 'The Nicest Place On The Internet'

Sometimes, we bring you bad news. Sometimes the good. But other times, we just like to share something sweet.

And as Gizmodo said yesterday: "The holidays are here. The year is finishing up. It's late. It's cold. It's about time to go to the nicest place on the Internet."

That is a website where strangers offer you nothing but free, virtual hugs set to pretty music. As the creators of thenicestplaceontheinter.net say, the site is for those times you need to "turn the sad into happy and the happy into celebration."

Here's a video that previews the site:

And, by the way, you can add your own hug to the site.

h/t: The Morning News.

