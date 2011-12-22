© 2021
Need A Hug? Go To 'The Nicest Place On The Internet'

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 22, 2011 at 6:39 PM EST

Sometimes, we bring you bad news. Sometimes the good. But other times, we just like to share something sweet.

And as Gizmodo said yesterday: "The holidays are here. The year is finishing up. It's late. It's cold. It's about time to go to the nicest place on the Internet."

That is a website where strangers offer you nothing but free, virtual hugs set to pretty music. As the creators of thenicestplaceontheinter.net say, the site is for those times you need to "turn the sad into happy and the happy into celebration."

Here's a video that previews the site:

And, by the way, you can add your own hug to the site.

