GOP Candidates Enlist Wives For Iowa Campaign Ads

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Gingrich and at least two of the other Republican candidates are putting a different face on their campaigns with less than two weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses.

(SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL ADS)

WERTHEIMER: In this week before Christmas, all three appeared in campaign ads for their husbands: Callista Gingrich, Anita Perry, and Anne Romney. It's a time-honored political equivalent of the family Christmas Card.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.