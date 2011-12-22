GOP Candidates Enlist Wives For Iowa Campaign Ads
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
Gingrich and at least two of the other Republican candidates are putting a different face on their campaigns with less than two weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses.
(SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL ADS)
WERTHEIMER: In this week before Christmas, all three appeared in campaign ads for their husbands: Callista Gingrich, Anita Perry, and Anne Romney. It's a time-honored political equivalent of the family Christmas Card.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
WERTHEIMER: It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.