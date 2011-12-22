© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

GOP Candidates Enlist Wives For Iowa Campaign Ads

Published December 22, 2011 at 4:00 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Gingrich and at least two of the other Republican candidates are putting a different face on their campaigns with less than two weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses.

(SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL ADS)

WERTHEIMER: In this week before Christmas, all three appeared in campaign ads for their husbands: Callista Gingrich, Anita Perry, and Anne Romney. It's a time-honored political equivalent of the family Christmas Card.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.