© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Earth-Size Planets, Partisan Brawl, Tired Pilots

By Mark Memmott
Published December 21, 2011 at 9:13 AM EST

Good morning.

We've already written about:

-- First 'Earth-Size Planets Beyond Our Solar System' Discovered.

-- Mood In North Korean Capital Is 'Subdued But Calm,' U.K. Diplomat Says.

-- Accused Of Sexually Abusing Children Decades Ago, Sportswriter Retires.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "In A Year Of Partisan Brawls, Congress Goes One More Round" Over Payroll Taxes, Long-Term Jobless Benefits. (It's All Politics and Morning Edition)

-- "Defense To Start In Manning Leaks Hearing." (CNN Justice)

-- "8 U.S. Soldiers Charged In Death Of Comrade In Afghanistan." (The Washington Post)

-- "FAA To Issue Rules Aimed At Tired Airline Pilots." (The Associated Press)

-- Great Plains Interstates "Reopening After Plains Snowstorm." (Weather.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott