© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tintin's 'Adventures' Take Him To Hollywood

By Kenneth Turan
Published December 22, 2011 at 12:01 AM EST
Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis, left) and Tintin (Jamie Bell) chase fortune and treasure in <em>The Adventures of Tintin.</em>
Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis, left) and Tintin (Jamie Bell) chase fortune and treasure in <em>The Adventures of Tintin.</em>

Tintin — star of a series of vintage Belgian comics that have sold hundreds of millions of copies in dozens of languages — is a crime-fighting boy journalist who specializes in solving riddles with the assistance of his intrepid dog, Snowy.

Now, in The Adventures of Tintin, he's come to the big screen, in a tale of derring-do in distant lands that revolves around hidden treasure and a secret scroll that Tintin has and the bad guys want. These adventures are presented in an up-to-the-minute blend of 3-D computer animation and performance-capture technology — a complicated process overseen by a pair of filmmakers, director Steven Spielberg and producer Peter Jackson, who've always kept their inner children close at hand.

These technologies prove to be just the ticket for Tintin's exploits. They create a good-humored, high-spirited world that is delicately poised, just as it should be, halfway between the cartoon and the real. And they mimic the elegant visual detail and vibrant color that generations of readers have fallen in love with in the original stories.

Performance capture has also done surprisingly well by Tintin's actors. Jamie Bell plays the young journalist, and performance-capture veteran Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Rise of the Planet of the Apes) co-stars as Tintin's unlikely ally, the inebriated old sea dog Captain Archibald Haddock.

What makes The Adventures of Tintin special is the seamless way it combines innocent wonder with the most worldly and sophisticated technology. That makes for scenes and camera movements that don't look like they'd be possible in the real world. No one does this kind of thing better than Steven Spielberg, and the child in us all couldn't be more pleased.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan