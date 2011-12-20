VIDEOS: Lights Go Out At Candlestick During 'Monday Night Football'

Videos shot from above and inside San Francisco's Candlestick Park last night give you a taste of what it was like when two power outages cut the lights and left nearly 70,000 people kind of in the dark.

It appears, and The San Francisco Chronicle confirms, "there was little or no panic in the stands." Mostly, it sounds like, people were in a partying mood.

The first outage came at 5:20 p.m. local time, about 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the game. Kick-off was delayed about 20 minutes. The second outage happened around 6:43 p.m. local time, during the second quarter. That stopped the action for about 16 minutes.

According to the Chronicle, "at Pacific Gas and Electric Co. headquarters, officials searched for a clue. The utility said Candlestick was the only customer affected by the power outage, but it wasn't sure of the cause."

So what was it like there? Here are videos from The Associated Press and two fans who were inside the stadium (here and here).

The delays didn't keep the red-hot San Francisco from winning, however. The 49ers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3. San Francisco leads the NFC West with an 11-3 record. Pittsburgh, with a 10-4 record, is tied with Baltimore for the lead in the AFC North.

