'Ultimate Dog Tease' Is No. 2 On YouTube's List, No. 1 In Some Hearts

By Mark Memmott
Published December 20, 2011 at 1:30 PM EST

YouTube is out with its most-viewed video list for the year and if you didn't know that Rebecca Black's Friday would be on top, than you're among the (dare we say?) lucky few who didn't get her song stuck in their head this year.

Now, there's lots of room for debate about which of the top 10 is the "best." But as far as this blogger's concerned, it's Ultimate Dog Tease. And since it's gotten 74.3 million views (and counting), it would seem that many agree. If you haven't seen it, take the 1 minute, 21 seconds to watch. If you've seen it before, enjoy it again.

(Yes, cat lovers, we know that Cat Mom Hugs Baby Kitten was in the top 10 too.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
