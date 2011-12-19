VIDEOS: Christmas-Themed 'Senior Citizen Flash Mobs' Are Spreading

One version was posted last week and has been steadily accumulating views. After all, who wouldn't want to watch a group of spry senior citizens in Kansas have a flash mob moment at a Target store?

As you can see, they did some dancing to the Glee cast version of Last Christmas.

And now we find other versions from other seniors, this time in Paradise, Calif. They not only got funky in a shopping mall to the same tune, they also did some dancing afterward at the local Chili's — led by a guy who's said to be 103!

Enjoy. Tell us in the comments thread if you see more.

