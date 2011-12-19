© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

VIDEOS: Christmas-Themed 'Senior Citizen Flash Mobs' Are Spreading

By Mark Memmott
Published December 19, 2011 at 12:25 PM EST

One version was posted last week and has been steadily accumulating views. After all, who wouldn't want to watch a group of spry senior citizens in Kansas have a flash mob moment at a Target store?

As you can see, they did some dancing to the Glee cast version of Last Christmas.

And now we find other versions from other seniors, this time in Paradise, Calif. They not only got funky in a shopping mall to the same tune, they also did some dancing afterward at the local Chili's — led by a guy who's said to be 103!

Enjoy. Tell us in the comments thread if you see more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott