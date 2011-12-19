Report: So Far, 2011 Safest Year On Record For Air Travel

2011 is shaping up to be the safest on record for airline travel, according to analysis of United Nations data by a trade group.

The International Air Transport Association reports that January to November of 2011 are the safest months on record since the U.N. started keeping data in 1945. The 11-month period has also seen a 22 percent improvement in safety from last year.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

"Globally, there were 486 passenger and crew fatalities in the first 11 months of the year, down from 784 fatalities in the same period last year, according to the trade group. In the first 11 months of 2011, the accident rate was 2.16 per million passenger takeoffs, down from 2.78 per million in the same period last year.

"The most common accidents this year were 'runway excursions,' which occur when airplanes veer off or overrun the runway. Such incidents represented 23% of all accidents in that period, according to the report."

Reuters reports the IATA credits the dip in accidents to better safety checks, aircraft maintenance and improved training.

