High School Student Suspended For Tebowing

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. No fourth quarter miracles for Tim Tebow. His Broncos lost to the Patriots yesterday. Tyler Carroll's not doing much better. He organized a Tebowing event, a kneel-down, at his Long Island high school last week. About 40 students participated. The superintendent called a safety hazard. Tebowing blocked the hallways. Tyler takes a penalty. He is suspended today. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.