Top Stories: 'Cold Shutdown' At Japanese Nuclear Plant; Hitchens Dies
-- Japanese Officials Declare 'Cold Shutdown' Of Crippled Reactors.
-- No Deal Yet On Jobless Benefits, Payroll Tax Cut Extension.
-- Christopher Hitchens: 'Atheist Intellectual,' 'Noble Contrarian'.
Other news:
-- "Bradley Manning To Appear In Court In Leaks Case." (Morning Edition)
-- "Romney Regains Stride; Gingrich Shows Old Newt At Sioux City Debate." (It's All Politics)
-- South Carolina Gov. Haley Endorses Romney. (The State)
-- Court Hearing This Morning For Penn State Officials Facing Charges Related To Scandal. (PennLive.com)
-- Iranian Engineer Claims His Country Hijacked U.S. Drone. (The Christian Science Monitor)
