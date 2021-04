Sometimes there are few words we can add to tell a story. Today, Egyptian protesters once again clashed with the country's ruling military and throughout the day the conflict grew larger and bloodier.

We've collected a few pictures that tell the story of Cairo today:

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / An Egyptian protester shows his palm stained with blood from a wounded demonstrator during clashes with security forces in Cairo on Friday.

/ AP / Egyptian army soldiers arrest a woman protester during clashes with military police near Cairo's Tahrir Square.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / An Egyptian protester waves his national flag while making the victory sign outside the parliament building during clashes with soldiers near Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday.