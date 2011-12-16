Christopher Hitchens: 'Atheist Intellectual,' 'Noble Contrarian'
The life of often controversial writer and cultural critic Christopher Hitchens, who died Thursday after a long battle against cancer of the esophagus, as told in some of today's headlines:
-- "Christopher Hitchens, Author and Contrarian, Dies at 62." (The Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy blog)
-- "Christopher Hitchens Dies At 62; Engaging, Enraging Author And Essayist." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Atheist Intellectual Christopher Hitchens Dead At 62." (Reuters)
-- "Christopher Hitchens, 62; Writer's Ideas Enlivened Books, Magazines, Web." (Boston Globe)
-- "RIP Christopher Hitchens, The Cicero Of The Saloon Bar." (The Telegraph)
-- "Polemicist Who Slashed All, Freely, With Wit." (The New York Times)
Vanity Fair, where Hitchens was a contributing editor, has an extensive look at his life here.
