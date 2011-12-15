Top Stories: Iraq Mission Ends; Bi-Partisan Medicare Plan Coming
-- As Flag Is Put Away, America's Mission In Iraq Symbolically Ends.
-- Republicans Unveil $1 Trillion Spending Bill, Possible Shutdown Still Looms.
-- Report: 'Marines Promoted Inflated Story For Medal Of Honor Recipient'.
-- Jobless Claims Drop To Lowest Level In More Than Three Years.
Other stories making headlines:
-- Republican Rep. Ryan "Teams With Democrats On New Medicare Plan." (The Associated Press)
-- Part Of Los Angeles' 60 Freeway To Be Closed This Morning Due To Tanker Explosion. (Los Angeles Times)
-- Former French President Chirac "Found Guilty Of Corruption." (France 24)
-- "Death Sentences Drop To Historic Low In 2011." (Morning Edition)
-- Bootleg Liquor Kills More Than 100 In Eastern India. (The Associated Press)
