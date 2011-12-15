Dobbey The Reindeer Delights Kids In North London

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. We Americans have Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and the rest, but residents of Enfield, North London, this time of year can expect a visit from Dobby, the reindeer. His owner, Gordon Elliott, takes him everywhere: to the local pub, and with him on the Tube and the bus.

On Christmas, Elliott dresses as Father Christmas and walks Dobby through town. He's never been spotted flying - no matter; children love him.

