Dobbey The Reindeer Delights Kids In North London

Published December 15, 2011 at 7:36 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. We Americans have Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and the rest, but residents of Enfield, North London, this time of year can expect a visit from Dobby, the reindeer. His owner, Gordon Elliott, takes him everywhere: to the local pub, and with him on the Tube and the bus.

On Christmas, Elliott dresses as Father Christmas and walks Dobby through town. He's never been spotted flying - no matter; children love him.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.