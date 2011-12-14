Top Stories: Gridlock Again In Congress, Olympus Takes $1 Billion Hit
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Fate Of Payroll Tax Cut, Jobless Benefits Uncertain As Lawmakers Haggle.
-- 'The Protester' Is 'Time' Magazine's Person Of The Year.
-- Terrorism Not Thought To Have Been Motivation Of Attacker In Belgium.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Euro Falls Below $1.30 For First Time Since January." (BBC News)
-- "Attorney General Holder Takes Aim At New State Voting Laws." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Olympus Reveals $1 Billion Balance Sheet Hit, Stirs Merger Talk." (Reuters)
-- "Gingrich Iowa Political Director Steps Down After 'Cult Of Mormon' Comment." (It's All Politics)
