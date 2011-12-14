Jiminy Cricket! Just What We Need: A Cockroach That Jumps

We should have jumped on this story earlier, but it's too creepy not to mention:

Scientists have discovered a cockroach in South Africa that leaps to get around, according to Biology Letters.

The University of Cape Town reseachers rather dryly go on to say that the jumping "differs from all other extant cockroaches that have a scuttling locomotion."

Apparently the little guys are about four-tenths of an inch long, but can bound about 20 inches in a single jump. That's 50 times their length. They're not just leaproaches, as some are calling them. They're Superroaches.

This video of a leaproach jumping in slow motion may give some of you the willies.

