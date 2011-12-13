© 2021
You're Fired, Trump Tells Himself; He Won't Be Moderating Any Debate

By Mark Memmott
Published December 13, 2011 at 3:00 PM EST
Donald Trump on the <em>FOX & Friends</em> set last week.
He'd hinted that this might happen.

And now Donald Trump has decided he won't moderate a Republican presidential debate after all, because, he says, it might be a conflict of interest since he still just might, maybe, could run for president in 2012 as an independent.

Of course, the scheduled Dec. 27 event was down to only two candidates — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Sen. Rick Santorum.

Our friend Frank James will figure out what this all means, if anything, on It's All Politics.

Update at 4 p.m. ET. Trump Has Posted A Video Explaining His Thinking.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
