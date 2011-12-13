You're Fired, Trump Tells Himself; He Won't Be Moderating Any Debate

He'd hinted that this might happen.

And now Donald Trump has decided he won't moderate a Republican presidential debate after all, because, he says, it might be a conflict of interest since he still just might, maybe, could run for president in 2012 as an independent.

Of course, the scheduled Dec. 27 event was down to only two candidates — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Sen. Rick Santorum.

Our friend Frank James will figure out what this all means, if anything, on It's All Politics.

Update at 4 p.m. ET. Trump Has Posted A Video Explaining His Thinking.

