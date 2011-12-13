Top Stories: Sandusky In Court; Death Toll Grows In Syria

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Sandusky's Accusers May Testify Today In Hearing About Penn State Scandal.

-- Report: Homelessness Among Children Up 38 Percent Since 2007.

-- Happening Now: Update On Search For 'God Particle'.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Syria Crackdown Has Killed 5,000 People, UN Says." (CBS News)

-- "EPA To Unveil Stricter Rules For Power Plants." (Morning Edition)

-- "Premier's Actions In Iraq Raise U.S. Concerns." (The New York Times)

-- "Cheney Accuses President Obama Of Failing To Act On Down Plane." (CNN)

-- "4 Soldiers Killed In Crash Of 2 Helicopters At Lewis-McChord" In Washington. (The Seattle Times)

