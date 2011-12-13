Shelby Lynne On World Cafe

Shelby Lynne has been recording for more than two decades, but has never stopped evolving. Her music is powerful because it feels heartfelt and entirely hers; she's moved from label to label, style to style, but has always kept her individuality. The first decade of her career has been all about that movement, and now she's in a great rhythm.

Born in Virginia and orphaned with younger sister and musician Allison Moorer, Lynne has worked hard for her success. She made the local coffee-shop and club rounds, released several relatively obscure albums, and eventually made her way to Nashville. There, her influences showed themselves as a cool blend of Southern soul, roots rock, Western swing, jazz and adult-contemporary pop — Americana at its eclectic best. Lynne even won 2000's Best New Artist Grammy for her contributions to country and rock.

Since then, she's released several albums, many charting in multiple countries. Lynne's latest is Revelation Road, a deeply personal collection of songs. Her third studio release in just two years, it's full of both passion and introspection.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.