Top Stories: U.S. Drawdown Nears End In Iraq; Euro Slides

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Iraqi Leader Says Iran Won't Be Interfering Anymore.

-- Putin Aide Says Vote Results Will Stand.

-- Funeral Today For Virginia Tech Officer; Shooter's Family Offers Condolences.

-- Here We Go Again: Has Misnamed 'God Particle' Finally Been Found?.

Other top stories:

-- "Euro Slides As Summit Deal Glow Fades." (The Financial Times)

-- "Delegates To Durban Agree To Climate Treaty." (Morning Edition)

-- "Occupy Movement Targets West Coast Ports Today." (Oakland Tribune)

-- "Russian Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov To Challege Putin." (BBC News)

-- "Lowe's Pulls Ads From U.S. Muslim Reality TV Show." (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.