Top Stories: U.S. Drawdown Nears End In Iraq; Euro Slides
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Iraqi Leader Says Iran Won't Be Interfering Anymore.
-- Putin Aide Says Vote Results Will Stand.
-- Funeral Today For Virginia Tech Officer; Shooter's Family Offers Condolences.
-- Here We Go Again: Has Misnamed 'God Particle' Finally Been Found?.
Other top stories:
-- "Euro Slides As Summit Deal Glow Fades." (The Financial Times)
-- "Delegates To Durban Agree To Climate Treaty." (Morning Edition)
-- "Occupy Movement Targets West Coast Ports Today." (Oakland Tribune)
-- "Russian Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov To Challege Putin." (BBC News)
-- "Lowe's Pulls Ads From U.S. Muslim Reality TV Show." (The Associated Press)
