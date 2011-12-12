The Head And The Heart On World Cafe

This session, from Dec. 12, 2011, is the second in our Vintage Cafe series, where we revisit some of our best studio performances.

The Head and the Heart was formed after five twentysomethings met at an open mic night in Seattle.

"None of us knew each other beforehand," recalls singer Josiah Johnson. "I just happened to go to the same open mic. [Jonathan Russell] played some songs and I played some songs, then we started talking and hanging out."

After the band self-released its eponymous debut album last June, the emblematic Seattle label Sub Pop will reissue the album in April. The Head And The Heart is a bright, powerful debut full of classic harmonies, a la Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and The Beatles.

Hear the band chat with World Cafe host David Dye about its origins, moving to Seattle and the creative process that led to its debut LP.

This session originally aired on June 16, 2011.

