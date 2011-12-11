Haiku D'Etat: The Endorsements Could Be Verse

In the ever-swirling pool of Republican presidential candidates, political endorsements — formal and informal — are being tossed around like life jackets. Will they help the struggling wannabes sink or swim?

"Endorsements are only one of many cues that determine how a person votes," says Robert C. Wigton, a political science professor at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"Some endorsements can backfire. If you're running as a political outsider, and get an endorsement from an establishment person or entity, that might hurt," Wigton says. He also suggests that a stamp of approval from a celebrity may not have a lick of meaning.

Even so, there still can be poetry in the panegyric. Here, in haiku form, is a look at the present state of political support:

Dan Quayle's approval

Could make Willard "Mitt" Romney

One hot potatoe

Is Jon Huntsman's cause

Helped more by Michael Moore, or

Mustachioed kids?

Chuck Norris won't just

Help Ron Paul be president.

He'll make it happen

Is Rick Santorum

George Washington incarnate

As Glenn Beck suggests?

Michele Bachmann says --

With Wayne Newton at her side --

"I'm ... thrilled!" Danke Schoen!

To lead the union

Manchester's Union-Leader

Turns to Newt Gingrich

Rick Perry upholds

Truth, justice, American way

— Superman Dean Cain

We hope Basho approves this message. And we challenge you to post some better political haiku of your own in the comments section below.

