© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Volunteers Lay 90K Wreaths At Arlington Cemetery

By Allison Keyes
Published December 10, 2011 at 6:28 PM EST
Volunteer Pati Redmond of Frederick, Md., helps to lay holiday wreaths over the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington Saturday.
Volunteer Pati Redmond of Frederick, Md., helps to lay holiday wreaths over the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington Saturday.

Thousands of wreaths were laid around the country Saturday and at Arlington National Cemetery as part of the 20th anniversary of an effort honoring the nation's veterans for their service.

The pristine white tombstones at Arlington were dotted with bright green holiday wreaths and big red bows. Wreaths Across America executive director Karen Worcester says volunteers laid nearly 90,000 wreaths in a little over an hour.

"We had a tremendous crowd," Worcester said. "They're telling me we had close to 20,000 [people]."

Worcester said a convoy of 85 volunteer trucks, plus buses and cars with veterans and families of fallen soldiers, left Maine last Sunday. Many made stops across the country on their way to the cemetery to remind people of "how very fragile and precious and what a price was paid for our freedom."

In addition to Arlington and other sites, volunteers also laid wreaths at the Pentagon, Battery Park in New York and at memorials for the Vietnam and Korean wars.

The wreaths will be on view until Jan. 28.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Allison Keyes
Allison Keyes is an award-winning journalist with almost 20 years of experience in print, radio, and television. She has been reporting for NPR's national desk since October 2005. Her reports can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition Sunday.
See stories by Allison Keyes