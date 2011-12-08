© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Houston's Health Clinics Struggle To Meet Demand

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By Carrie Feibel
Published December 8, 2011 at 4:00 AM EST

A new study documents the increasing crush of patients turning to free public clinics in the Houston area. Officials there are worried because they expect even more people to seek care when the Affordable Care Act, the federal health law, takes effect in a little over two years.

This story is part of a reporting partnership that includes KUHF, NPR and Kaiser Health News.

Copyright 2021 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.

Carrie Feibel
Carrie Feibel is a senior editor on NPR's Science Desk, focusing on health care. She runs the NPR side of a joint reporting partnership with Kaiser Health News, which includes 30 journalists based at public radio stations across the country.
See stories by Carrie Feibel