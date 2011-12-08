Cricket's Sehwag Smashes Tendulkar's Record

Less than two years after India's Sachin Tendulkar achieved cricket superstardom by recording a "double century" in an international match, his record has been broken.

Here's how the BBC reports the news:

"India opener Virender Sehwag has hit the record one-day international score after smashing 219 from 149 balls against West Indies in Indore."

Now, though we've done a few posts about cricket in the last couple years, we don't pretend to understand exactly what that means. We do know, though, that cricket is huge news in many nations.

And we also know, as we wrote last year, that when Tendulkar scored 200 runs last year it was said he basically batted perfectly. The accomplishment was compared to Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile. Which perhaps means Sehwag is cricket's John Landy (the second person to run a sub-four-minute mile).

