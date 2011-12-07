New Mitt Romney Iowa Ad Makes Claim Newt Gingrich Can't: One Marriage

Mitt Romney had a handy counterargument for all those who have called him a political flip flopper: his apparent steadfastness in all his personal commitments, like his 42-year marriage to his wife Anne.

Turns out, that argument can do double duty since it helps Romney draw a contrast with Newt Gingrich who is on his third marriage.

The ad uses Romney's answer from the CNBC debate when he was asked how he planned to deal his reputation for being a political chameleon.

"I think people understand that I'm a man of steadiness and constancy.

"I don't think you're going to find somebody who has more of those attributes than I do.

"I've been married to the same woman for 25 — excuse me — (chuckles) I get in trouble — for 42 years. (Laughter.) I've — I've been in the same church my entire life. I worked at one company, Bain, for 25 years, and I left that to go up and — off and help save the Olympic Games."

