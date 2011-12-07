Ex-Penn State Coach Sandusky Arrested On New Charges

Multiple media outlets, including the AP and CNN, are reporting that former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested again, as new charges of sexual molestation have emerged.

Sandusky is already facing 40 counts related to the sexual assault of children. Sandusky has said repeatedly that he is innocent, but the case has engulfed the Penn State football program in controversy.

The AP reports:

"Authorities say Sandusky was arrested and arraigned Wednesday. The charges were brought after the new accusers were questioned by a grand jury. Both alleged victims were part of Sandusky's Second Mile charity. One claims he was assaulted in 1997 and the other in 2004."

NBC News tweeted that Sandusky had "been taken out of his home in handcuffs by the PA Centre County District attorney's office."

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

Update at 4:19 p.m. ET. Sandusky Unable To Post Bail:

The AP reports that Sandusky was unable to post bail and was taken to jail.

Also, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly released details of the alleged abuse. (That link includes graphic descriptions.) In the statement, Kelly said both of the accusers were part of The Second Mile program. Sandusky, the state alleges, first "groomed" the boys by, for example, giving them gifts and taking them to football games and later escalated to sexual assault.

When Sandusky allegedly assaulted the boys they were between the ages of 10 and 12. The new charges stem from testimony and evidence presented to a grand jury on Nov. 5.

Update at 3:11 p.m. ET. Bail Is Set:

The AP reports that Senior Magisterial District Judge Robert E. Scott has set bail at $250,000. Sandusky, the AP adds, will also have to submit to electronic monitoring if he is released.

Update at 2:05 p.m. ET. The Charges:

CNN has details on the new charges Sandusky is facing:

"The office said Sandusky was arrested Wednesday on the new charges, which include four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor. He had been free on bail following his initial arrest last month.

"The two new accusers are men who claim they were abused by Sandusky when they were children, the attorney general's office said."

Update at 1:57 p.m. ET. At Least Five New Accusers:

The Patriot-News reports that at least five new accusers have come forward, since the original charges against Sandusky were filed.

The Patriot-News adds that a hearing on the original charges was scheduled for Tuesday. It'll be the first time that Sandusky's alleged victims would go public with their stories.

