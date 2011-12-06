Tony Bennett On World Cafe

With more than 70 albums and 15 Grammys to his name, Tony Bennett is not just a staple of contemporary jazz music — he's a legend. His signature sound has evolved into just the right mix of jazz and pop, influenced by greats such as Al Jolson and Louis Armstrong. Bennett's work appeals to all ages and walks of life, as he honors the Great American Songbook while demonstrating his interest in new generations of young artists.

This is true of Bennett's latest album, Duets II, which features collaborations with a remarkable assortment of popular musicians, including Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Queen Latifah, k.d. lang and many more. On today's installment of World Cafe, Bennett discusses his history of working with great performers.

