World Cafe: 20th-Anniversary Concert Highlights

Today's show features live performances from some of our favorite World Cafe artists, straight from our 20th-anniversary celebration concerts.

Over the course of a single weekend: Supergroup The Little Willies played rocking alt-country with the help of Norah Jones; the Indigo Girls shined with warm and crisp acoustic guitars and exploratory R&B; John Hiatt brought his gruff-yet-endearing voice and amazing guitar work; The Tedeschi Trucks Band displayed its supreme musicianship and genre-hopping exploration of soul, blues, '70s funk, '60s rock and a variety of world-music sounds; Dawes went for the gut with emotional Americana, even teaming up with Mumford & Sons for a memorable duet; Feist brought her naturally smoky, romantic voice, shimmering instrumentals, and starry indie pop center stage with songs from her most recent album, Metals; Old 97's frontman Rhett Miller crooned eloquent songs from his recent eponymous solo alt-country album; and, finally, Philadelphia's Amos Lee showcased the range of his folk and soul-tinged songwriting by performing songs from his record, Mission Bell.

It was a weekend celebration not to be forgotten. Relive it here, on today's installment of World Cafe.

This episode originally aired Nov. 11, 2011.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.