World Cafe Looks Back: Coldplay

Throughout the month of October, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of World Cafe and revisited some of the best and most memorable interviews of the past 20 years.

This week marks the release of Coldplay's fifth album, Mylo Xyloto, a raucous, electronically driven dance-rock record produced by experimental master Brian Eno. The band recently paid a visit to World Cafe to discuss the new album, which marks Coldplay's third trip to the studio in the last decade.

After listening to the newest session, we'll look back at Coldplay's past appearances on the show: a 2001 interview after the debut of Parachutes and a conversation from 2008, in honor of the Eno-produced Viva La Vida. Hearing these interviews, you can trace the band's maturation from an "inexperienced" group of college friends (who almost formed a boy band called "Pectoralz") to the Grammy-winning juggernaut it is today.

This segment originally aired on October 24, 2011.

