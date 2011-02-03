Chuck Brown On World Cafe

Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go music, died in 2012. A year earlier, he'd stopped by World Cafe to discuss his 50-plus-year career and his last album.

Chuck Brown's name will forever loom large in the go-go genre, and he remains legendary in his hometown of Washington, D.C. The guitarist, vocalist and bandleader got his start in the 1960s as a guitarist with Jerry Butler and The Earls of Rhythm, as well as Los Latinos.

Pulling from Latin, African and jazz influences, Brown's style is highly regarded for capturing the bass-line fundamentals of dance music. His latest, We Got This, is a three-disc album featuring exciting collaborations with Jill Scott, Ledisi and Marcus Miller, among others.

This story originally ran on Feb. 3, 2011.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.