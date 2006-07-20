Rise in Tijuana Abductions Sends Families to U.S.

A wave of kidnappings has hit Tijuana, Mexico, just across the border from San Diego. Citizens' groups say more than 150 people have been kidnapped for ransom over the last year. The trend has made many wealthier families nervous -- and some are moving to the United States as a result.

At least 200 Mexican families have moved to San Diego from Tijuana recently, fearing an escalation of violence.

In Mexico, state and federal authorities have announced a plan to crack down on abductions. They're increasing manpower, and they hope to improve communication among law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Tijuana's municipal police are selling global positioning devices to pinpoint a kidnap victim's exact location for a speedy rescue. And business is booming at a Tijuana auto shop that specializes in bullet proof armor.

From member station KPBS, Amy Isackson reports.

