U.S.-Mexico Border Fence Wins Partial Approval

By Amy Isackson
Published February 26, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

After decades of debate and delay, a controversial fence along the border between San Diego and Tijuana has been given the partial go-ahead. The House approved the fence as part of the Real ID act, passed in early February. Environmentalists and coastal regulators in California are concerned that the provision gives federal government unprecedented powers to waive environmental laws all along the border. Amy Isackson of member station KPBS reports.

Amy Isackson