U.S.-Mexico Border Fence Wins Partial Approval
After decades of debate and delay, a controversial fence along the border between San Diego and Tijuana has been given the partial go-ahead. The House approved the fence as part of the Real ID act, passed in early February. Environmentalists and coastal regulators in California are concerned that the provision gives federal government unprecedented powers to waive environmental laws all along the border. Amy Isackson of member station KPBS reports.
