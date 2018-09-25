Related Program: 
WNCW Welcomes Videographer/Editor STEVE BOHN To Our Staff

By Vicki Dameron 28 minutes ago

Steve Bohn

We would like to take a moment to welcome Steve Bohn to our WNCW family. Bohn is a student in the Broadcast Production Technology Department, at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC – the home of WNCW. Last summer he interned with the Programming Department at the station, working closely with Joe Kendrick. His main responsibilities, while interning, were to capture video footage of all the Studio B live performances, edit them to the audio produced by WNCW Sound Engineer Sean Rubin, and then post them to our WNCW YouTube Channel. He worked many hours perfecting his craft and he got so good at it, we decided we really wanted, and needed him to become a staff member.

Bohn was born in Portland, Oregon. He grew up working “all sorts of laborer jobs” which eventually led him to working for the US Forestry Service planting trees in the Cascade Mountains – the famous Pacific Northwest mountain range that stretches from British Columbia through Washington, Oregon and California. Mount Rainier is part of the expansive system.

Later in life, Bohn traveled to Alaska to meet a woman who was his pen pal. His intention was to stay for two weeks. He ended up marrying his pen pal and living in Alaska for six years.

In 2012 the couple moved south to be closer to family members. Bohn continued working in the landscape business. In 2013 he was seriously injured in an automobile accident. After a long recovery, he decided to go back to school… and that is how we came to know the quiet, committed and talented Steve Bohn.

We’re thrilled he is working with us capturing important Studio B Sessions. He stays busy with production and is finishing up his classes at ICC. What does he do for fun? Well, he hangs out with his family, and he loves chickens. We knew we’d like working with Bohn when he came in one day wearing a tee shirt that read “I just want to drink coffee and pet my chickens.” Yeah, he's already family.

You can see his work on our WNCW Studio B YouTube Channel.

