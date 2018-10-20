WNCW Fall Fundraiser Is In Full Swing - Thanks To Your Support We've Raised $47,839

SPECIAL OFFERS AND GIVEAWAYS

1-800-245-8870. Yeah, we know that phone number by heart. Greetings and Happy Fall 2018! It's that time again, where we ask for your support during our Fall Fundraiser. We started Sunday at 8am and we're already on a roll! You've done it for 29 years and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping grassroots radio alive and well! Our goal is $200,000 and we have so many cool giveaways and special gifts to offer... so, LET’S GET STARTED! And, by the way, we have lots of other membership thank you gifts we'll talk about in another post. If you want to see our new t-shirts, coffee mug, Nalgene Bottle, Crowd Around The Mic Vo. 22 and more, right now... click here: DONATE

Special Offers Available This Week

Thanks to Cabot Cheese, we will mail a $4.00 Cabot Cheese Product Coupon to all the folks making a donation this week!

Current Giveaways and Deadlines:

Your donation automatically enters you to win each contest when you donate before the deadline.

Ends Sunday, Oct. 21st at 6pm: Headwaters Outfitters Fly Fishing Trip

Ends Monday, Oct. 22nd at 6pm: WNCW Grab Bags - Donations of $100 or more will automatically include a three cd grab bag of WNCW style music.

Ends Tuesday, Oct. 23rd at 6pm: Sycamore Cycles - $500 Gift Certificate.

Ends Wednesday, Oct. 24th at 6pm: Blues Grab Bags - Donations of $100 or more will automatically include a three cd grab bag of Blues music. This is a special grab bag because The Hecht Family donated hundreds of CDs to WNCW. When former WNCW Saturday Night House Party Host and Music Promoter Steve Hecht passed away a few years ago, his family graciously gave us most of his entire blues CD collection. We now pass that on to you, in honor of this legendary lover of blues and friend of WNCW.

Ends Thursday, Oct. 25th at 6pm: Liquid Logic - Kayak

Ends Friday, Oct. 26th at 7pm: VIP Warren Haynes Christmas PreJam Package - Includes 1 pair of tickets to the Christmas PreJam & Jam and lodging at the Renaissance Hotel.

VIP Warren Haynes Christmas PreJam Package - Includes 1 pair of tickets to the Christmas PreJam & Jam and lodging at the Renaissance Hotel.

Saturday 8am to 11am, Oct. 27th : Jazz Grab Bags during Jazz & Beyond - Donations of $100 or more will automatically receive a three cd Jazz Grab Bag.

Jazz Grab Bags during Jazz & Beyond - Donations of $100 or more will automatically receive a three cd Jazz Grab Bag. Ends Saturday at 7pm, Oct. 27th: GATM Live Prize Pack - featuring Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and Carolina Blue. Prize Pack includes 4 front row tickets to GATM Live at the Foundation Performing Arts Center, Spindale NC. Also enjoy dinner, prior to the show with GATM Host Joe Greene.

Tickets

All tickets are CALL IN ONLY and come in pairs

Donation Levels Vary

1-800-245-8870

Float Fishing Trip for Two with Galen Kipar

Gorge Canopy Tours

$25 Cabot Cheese Gift Certificate Cracker Cut Gift Box

$50 Cabot Cheese Gift Certificate Culinary Gift Box

$150 VIP Christmas Jam Ale from Sierra Nevada

$10 Gift Certificates from Oskar Blues

Asheville Masonic Temple, Asheville NC

The Old Chevrolette Set - 10/27/18 -Tom Pittman’s Band. YES!

Biltmore House, Asheville NC

Biltmore Day Pass - Flex Admission

BoJangles Coliseum, Charlotte NC

The Avett Brothers - 12/30/18 & 12/31/18

Chapman Cultural Center, Spartanburg SC

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - 12/8/18

The Kruger Brothers - 4/25/19

Diana Wortham Theater, Asheville NC

Dweezil Zappa -10/31/18

Peter Yarrow -11/17/18

A Swannanoa Solstice -12/16/18

We Shall Overcome -1/22/19

Molly Tuttle -1/25/19

Eileen Ivers -2/28/19

We Banjo 3 -3/15/19

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra -5/4/19

Grey Eagle, Asheville NC

Dave Desmelik w/Army of Love-VIP meet & greet -12/9/18

Dave Desmelik w/Army of Love-tix only -12/9/18

Highland Brewing, Asheville NC

Telluride Mountain Film Tour -11/16/18

Isis, Asheville NC

Dave Curley, Ashley Davis, Colin Ferrell -10/27/18

Empire Strikes Brass -10/31/18

Sol Driven Train -11/3/18

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba w/La Mona -11/10/18

Music in the Mill, Hickory NC

Chatham County Line Electric Holiday -12/14/18

Bela Fleck & Abigal Washburn -1/18/19

Orange Peel, Asheville NC

Infamous Stringdusters -11/10/18

Paramont Bristol, Bristol TN

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives "Sweethearts of the Rodeo" -12/1/18

Peace Center, Spartanburg SC

Fleck/Hussain/Meyer -11/6/18

Sierra Hull -1/12/19

The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte NC

Lake Street Drive -1/10/19

St Paul & The Broken Bones -2/12/19

The Foundation Performing Arts Center, Spindale NC

Going Across The Mountain Live -1/18/19

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville NC

Three Dog Night -1/12/19

Tryon Fine Arts Center, Tryon NC

Sierra Hull -11/2/18

Gina Chavez -3/9/19

Freddy Cole -4/27/19

US Cellular Center, Asheville NC

Steep Canyon Rangers w/Hiss Golden Messenger -1/19/19

Festivals

Hub City Brew Fest, Spartanburg SC 10/27/18

Tryon Beer Fest, Tryon NC 11/3/18

Special Bonus CD Offers

$60 pledge level unless otherwise noted

Beginning Sunday, October 21st - Call 1-800-245-8870

Amy Ray "Holler"

Becky Buller "Crepe Paper Heart"

Cecile McLorin Salvant "The Window"

Del McCoury Band "Still Sings Bluegrass"

Earls of Leicester "Live at the CMA Theater"

Foghorn Stringband "Rock Island Grange"

Hot Rize "40th Anniversary Bash"

Imar "Avalanche"

King James Boys "Time to Go Home"

John Coltrane "Both Directions at Once:The Lost Album" 2cd set $100

John Scofield "Combo 66"

Kamasi Washington "Heaven and Earth"

Loretta Lynn "Wouldn't It Be Great"

Marcus King Band "Carolina Confessions"

Mike Bryant and Paul Brown (self-titled)

Primitive Quartet "That's Grace:45th Anniversary"

Southern Culture on the Skids "Bootleggers Choice"

Tannahill Weavers "Orach"

Tellico "Woven Waters"

Tom Petty "An American Treasure" 2cd set $100

Town Mountain "New Freedom Blues"

We Banjo 3 "Haven"

A special thanks to WNCW Staff Members Kim Henson, Cathy Walker and Martin Anderson for creating data for this post.