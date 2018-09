One of Americana's best new singers and songwriters is Paul Cauthen, whom we first got to know with the band Sons of Fathers. Martin Anderson spoke with Paul at September's AmericanaFest in Nashville during a morning spent at SoundStage Studios (following a late night showcase with a dozen or more other WNCW favorites.) Tune in as they discuss working with the Texas Gentlemen, listening to producers, tackling "the cancer of Top 40 radio", and some of the songs on his "Have Mercy" EP.